Lurid, poetic look at drug saga

REVIEW / CRIME DRAMA

BIRDS OF PASSAGE (M18)

125 minutes/Now showing at The Projector/4 stars

The story: The indigenous Wayuu people of Colombia, who have resisted Western ways for centuries, are farmers living in isolated communities. In the late 1960s, two friends - a Wayuu man Rapayet (Jose Acosta) and his non-Wayuu friend Moises (Jhon Narvaez) - begin selling their marijuana crops to American smugglers, with the support of matriarch and spiritual healer Ursula (Carmina Martinez). By the 1970s, Rapayet and his clan are wealthy and well-armed. But so are other clans. A rash act triggers a chain of violence. The film was Colombia's entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language category this year.

A young man from a village, dreaming of a better future; family fortunes built on blood; generational feuds; diplomats shuttling among clans, hoping to avert war.

By now, the template for the drug saga is well established, but how about a film that looks at it from the point of view of how it affects folkways?

No enterprise, even a criminal one, exists in a vacuum. Through the eyes of the shaman-matriarch Ursula, the clan time-travels. From donkeys and shacks, they move in the space of a few decades to luxury vehicles and mansions.

The animistic beliefs of the Wayuu, embodied in priestesses, do not change, however. But their curses and cleansing rituals cannot stop new beliefs, founded on money, from giving the Wayuu reasons to kill or go to war.

At its heart, this is a morality tale about greed entering a culture which previously had nothing to fight over, almost in the manner of the snake entering the Garden of Eden.

Co-directors Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra, working with a story based on historical research, use the form of a religious fable. The priestesses hurl curses, rituals dominate some scenes and the film is divided into five chapters. And throughout, the presence of the spirit world, expressed in the film's shots of the desert and forest, is never far.

The similarities stop there. The film-makers point out that the Wayuu were anything but gullible or child-like. They value material goods - the desire to find a dowry for a bride is a catalyst for the story - and admire those skilled in trading and fighting, traits that have helped the ethnic minority survive on the margins of Colombia.

Businessman Rapayet and shaman Ursula are the chief characters, representing the push-pull forces at work - new and old, the material and the spiritual. How the story poetically blends that idea with the bloody and often lurid tale of a kingpin's rise to power is remarkable.