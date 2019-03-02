Luke Perry suffers stroke

LOS ANGELES • Fans, initially happy over reports of a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, now have to deal with news of a massive stroke suffered by Luke Perry (above).

The actor, who rose to fame in the 1990s for his role in that hit TV series, has been warded in California, his agent said on Thursday.

The 52-year-old was rushed to hospital on Wednesday and remained under observation.

Many celebrities took to social media to express support.

"My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this," Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh in the teen drama series that ran from 1990 to 2000, said on Instagram.

In her post, she shared an old cast photo of the two actors locked in an embrace - their characters were one of the show's couples.

Perry had been in Los Angeles working on TV series Riverdale, an adaptation of the Archie comics in which he plays Archie's father.

Fox has said it was rebooting Beverly Hills, 90210. Six of the original stars, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, have all signed on to the new show. There was no confirmation that Perry would be part of it.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE