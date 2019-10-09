Luc Besson: I have never raped a woman

PARIS • French film director Luc Besson on Monday denied raping or drugging a young actress, the first time the maker of The Fifth Element (1997) has spoken publicly about the sex allegations against him.

A judge reopened a rape investigation into him on Friday, eight months after Paris prosecutors dropped a case brought by Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy, who claimed that Besson repeatedly raped her over a two-year period.

She is one of nine women who have said they were assaulted or harassed by the powerful director and producer.

Van Roy, 28, had minor roles in his Taxi 5 (2018) and Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (2017). Besson has admitted to having a relationship with her but dismissed her as a "fantasist".

"This case is a lie from A to Z. I did not rape that woman, I have never raped a woman in my life," he told BFMTV.

"I have never lifted a hand to a woman, I have never threatened a woman. I never drugged this woman, as has been said," he said in extracts from the interview, which was set to be broadcast in full yesterday.

Besson, 60, whose legal problems have coincided with a run of boxoffice failures, also denied ever harassing women or holding them against their will.

However, he said he had a relationship with Van Roy and made "some mistakes".

"I betrayed my wife and my children. It did not only happen once, it happened several times during our 20 years of marriage," he added.

