Love Me Tender: Actor Austin Butler chosen to portray Elvis Presley in biopic

The news will make fans All Shook Up.

Director Baz Luhrmann posted on Monday (July 15) that he had chosen actor Austin Butler to portray the King of Rock and Roll in his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

His post was accompanied by photos of Presley and Butler, 27.

Luhrmann told Deadline portal that "I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist".

Other celebrities, from Harry Styles to Ansel Elgort, were reportedly in the running to flesh out the legend on screen.

Butler also confirmed his casting online, with his post reproducing the lyrics from Presley song Love Me Tender (1956): "You have made my life complete, and I love you so."

Butler, who stars alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, joins Tom Hanks, who will play Presley's domineering manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Presley died in 1977 of a heart attack that was said to be linked to his drug dependency.