Love Island winners land windfall

LONDON • Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer can expect to pocket about £2.3 million (S$4.1 million) each over the next five years from sponsorships and appearance fees, compared with an average return of £815,000 for a graduate of Cambridge or Oxford.

The prize catch comes after the duo were crowned winners of popular British reality television dating show, Love Island, on Monday.

The show follows a group of scantily clad young men and women staying in a villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca with the intention of coupling up to win £50,000.

Love Island, currently in its fourth edition, drew more than three million viewers on some nights, with most fans aged between 16 and 34. It also generated massive debate, with the jury out on whether it is sexist or feminist.

Some criticised the eight-week-long show for reinforcing gender stereotypes, with female contestants shamed for revealing how sexually active they had been, while a male participant was praised for sleeping with 200 women.

But others commended the show - that kicks out contestants along the way - for raising awareness of and reflecting the sexism in daily life.

Rachel Hosie, co-host of Millennial Love, an audio podcast on modern dating, said the show has led to a discussion about why women are judged more harshly.

BBC's Radio 4 Woman's Hour debated the pros and cons of the show that dominated British lifestyle news and social media for months.

Amnesty International said online abuse of the women contestants highlighted the fact that one in five British women suffers from such harassment.

Others argued the show was doing more good than harm.

The Times newspaper columnist Caitlin Moran said the "peerlessly trashy Love Island is doing more for feminism than Simone de Beauvoir's 1949 book, The Second Sex, and Beyonce smashing a car window with a baseball bat in the video to Hold Up combined".

She noted that all the devious tactics of men to win over the female contestants highlighted men's poor treatment of women.

Hosie welcomes the fact that the show has put the spotlight on gender stereotypes.

"We're talking about it a lot more. As long as young women are discussing these issues in an informed way and thinking,'That's not right', then that could be a good thing," she said.

