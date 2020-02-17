Louis Koo gives out 20k masks to fellow actors

HONG KONG • Older artists in the Hong Kong entertainment scene will not have to fight the Covid-19 outbreak alone. That is the message from actor Louis Koo, 49, who is head of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, which managed to secure 20,000 face masks for distribution.

According to the Hong Kong Economic Times, he is trying to source for more.

The help came after news surfaced that 66-year-old actress Angelina Lo had to resort to placing toilet tissue paper inside a cotton mask to stay safe.

In late 2018, the guild stepped in to offer help when the body of actress Yammie Lam, 55, was found decomposed in her flat in Stanley. Saying that it was not going to abandon one of its own, Koo said members were willing to bear the funeral costs if her family members could not be found.

Koo, known for giving money to build schools in China, has reportedly donated $1.9 million to the Wuhan Benevolent General Association to buy medical supplies in the coronavirus fight.