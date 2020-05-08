Looking for Arquette's behind-the-scenes footage of Friends

While they were still together, actor David Arquette shot behind-the-scenes footage of the final episode of hit television sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004), which starred his then-wife, and one of the show's stars Courteney Cox.

"I hope at some point I find it, but I had this... I filmed all behind the scenes, like, the final episode and I'm, like, walking around, just filming all this stuff that nobody really sees just to give people an idea of what they did," the 48-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight. "And so much so that the final scene, I'm up in the rafters and I'm shooting down, complete, like, bird's-eye view."

The popular series aired its final episode in 2004, but found a new life on streaming platforms such as Netflix. The Friends one-off reunion special on HBO's new streaming service HBO Max was announced in February. However, filming has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arquette, who guest-starred in a Season 3 episode of the show, also said footage included that of a pre-show ritual in which the cast - also comprising Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - would huddle together and tell each other that they love one another.

While he has lost his personal footage, he said he made "edited versions and sent them to everybody, so hopefully somebody found an edited version".

Arquette and Cox, 55, were married for 11 years before they split in 2010. The couple, who are still on good terms, have a teenage daughter, Coco, together.

His upcoming releases include wrestling documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette, as well as a comedy-thriller film, 12 Hour Shift.

Anjali Raguraman