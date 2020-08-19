Long-awaited movie Jiang Ziya set for Oct 1 release in China

BEIJING • Chinese animated feature Jiang Ziya: Legend Of Deification is set to hit the big screens in China on Oct 1, the beginning of the country's National Day Golden Week holidays.

The long-awaited movie was originally scheduled to be released on Jan 25, the first day of Chinese New Year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other films that were set to open during the Chinese New Year holidays but were held over included Detective Chinatown 3, the third instalment of one of China's most commercially successful comedies; and Leap, based on the true story of the Chinese women's volleyball team.

Leap, which stars Gong Li and Huang Bo, is scheduled to open on Sept 30, the eve of China's National Day.

Legend Of Deification, which tells the story of mythological figure Jiang Ziya, is from the companies behind last year's China boxoffice champion Ne Zha.

Jiang is a wise strategist from the novel The Investiture Of The Gods, a Ming dynasty (1368 to 1644) book that inspired Ne Zha, the Chinese film about its eponymous hero.

Ne Zha, co-produced by Beijing Enlight Pictures, topped China's box-office chart last year, grossing more than five billion yuan (S$990 million).

The announcement came as China's film industry is gradually recovering from the pandemic, with more movie theatres allowed to reopen after months-long closures.

Blockbusters such as director Christopher Nolan's latest sci-fi action feature film, Tenet, are also set to be screened in China's cinemas soon.

XINHUA