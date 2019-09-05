Local tunes to check out

1 DANCE POP

MMM BYE

Rriley

Sony Music Entertainment

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

The second solo single from Rriley, aka Sandra Riley Tang from The Sam Willows, is a dance-pop track that deals with self-doubt and the futility of trying to fit into stereotypes.

2 HIP-HOP

IF I,

ShiGGa Shay

Self-released

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Rapper ShiGGa Shay has finally released if i, three years after it was first recorded. A live favourite among his fans, the track sees him poring over past regrets and contemplating how things could have turned out if he had made different choices.

3 MATH ROCK

BUTTTXT

Cues

Invasion

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

The band includes twin sisters and guitarists Gina and Germaine Phoo. This instrumental track is named after the accidental act of sending out texts while sitting on your phone. It is the second single from the quartet, who were part of this year's Baybeats Budding Band and Noise Music Mentorship programmes.

4 R&B/ELECTRONIC

HOLD IT DOWN

Vandetta

Ownself Records

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Hold It Down, a tribute to remarkable relationships, is the first among a series of five new singles that electronic artist Vandetta will be releasing on a monthly basis.

5 HIP-HOP

HALIMAH

TheLionCityBoy featuring Akeem Jahat

S.N.O. Private Limited

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Rapper TheLionCityBoy waxes lyrical about President Halimah Yacob and working hard to achieve your dreams in this single released a few days before National Day. The song also features nimble verses from fellow home-grown rapper Akeem Jahat.

6 R&B/SOUL

ENJOY THE PROCESS

Krysta Joy

Self-released

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Singer-songwriter Krysta Joy is the winner of the 2017 Noise Singapore Award, given to mentees in the National Arts Council's Noise Singapore mentorship programmes for young creative talents. She expands her musical chops in her five-song debut EP.

7 INDIE/FOLK

WHAT CAN I DO

Ken Loh

Self-released

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

This new single from Sydney-based, Singaporean folk singer-songwriter and busker Ken Loh charms with its lush arrangements and choral vibes. This is his first single since the release of his 2018 debut EP, Songs About Them.

8 HIP-HOP/ELECTRONIC

BAD FANTASIES

Nicco Homaili

Sold Records/Umami Records

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

This dreamy new single from rapper, producer and electronic artist Nicco Homaili is the first new music from him since his 2018 album Late Night Doppelganger. The track is also a preview of his upcoming EP, Boys & Beaches.

9 R&B/FOLK

IN LOVE WITH YOU

Rahmat Damansari featuring Addy Cradle

Kraton Music Publishing

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Budding singer-songwriter Rahmat Damansari's stripped down yet soulful new single features veteran musician Addy Cradle on acoustic guitar. Like he did with his previous release, the bilingual artist has released two versions of the song - in English and Malay.

10 R&B/SOUL

ANYMORE

Rangga Jones

Big Dreamer's Record

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

A new name in the scene, R&B singer, songwriter and producer Rangga Jones showcases his smooth vocals and sleek songcraft in Anymore, a song that scrutinises the uncertain nature of love and relationships.