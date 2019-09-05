Local tunes to check out

1 DANCE POP
MMM BYE
Rriley
Sony Music Entertainment
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
The second solo single from Rriley, aka Sandra Riley Tang from The Sam Willows, is a dance-pop track that deals with self-doubt and the futility of trying to fit into stereotypes.
2 HIP-HOP
IF I,
ShiGGa Shay
Self-released
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Rapper ShiGGa Shay has finally released if i, three years after it was first recorded. A live favourite among his fans, the track sees him poring over past regrets and contemplating how things could have turned out if he had made different choices.
3 MATH ROCK
BUTTTXT
Cues
Invasion
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
The band includes twin sisters and guitarists Gina and Germaine Phoo. This instrumental track is named after the accidental act of sending out texts while sitting on your phone. It is the second single from the quartet, who were part of this year's Baybeats Budding Band and Noise Music Mentorship programmes.
4 R&B/ELECTRONIC
HOLD IT DOWN
Vandetta
Ownself Records
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Hold It Down, a tribute to remarkable relationships, is the first among a series of five new singles that electronic artist Vandetta will be releasing on a monthly basis.
5 HIP-HOP
HALIMAH
TheLionCityBoy featuring Akeem Jahat
S.N.O. Private Limited
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Rapper TheLionCityBoy waxes lyrical about President Halimah Yacob and working hard to achieve your dreams in this single released a few days before National Day. The song also features nimble verses from fellow home-grown rapper Akeem Jahat.
6 R&B/SOUL
ENJOY THE PROCESS
Krysta Joy
Self-released
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Singer-songwriter Krysta Joy is the winner of the 2017 Noise Singapore Award, given to mentees in the National Arts Council's Noise Singapore mentorship programmes for young creative talents. She expands her musical chops in her five-song debut EP.
7 INDIE/FOLK
WHAT CAN I DO
Ken Loh
Self-released
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
This new single from Sydney-based, Singaporean folk singer-songwriter and busker Ken Loh charms with its lush arrangements and choral vibes. This is his first single since the release of his 2018 debut EP, Songs About Them.
8 HIP-HOP/ELECTRONIC
BAD FANTASIES
Nicco Homaili
Sold Records/Umami Records
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
This dreamy new single from rapper, producer and electronic artist Nicco Homaili is the first new music from him since his 2018 album Late Night Doppelganger. The track is also a preview of his upcoming EP, Boys & Beaches.
9 R&B/FOLK
IN LOVE WITH YOU
Rahmat Damansari featuring Addy Cradle
Kraton Music Publishing
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
Budding singer-songwriter Rahmat Damansari's stripped down yet soulful new single features veteran musician Addy Cradle on acoustic guitar. Like he did with his previous release, the bilingual artist has released two versions of the song - in English and Malay.
10 R&B/SOUL
ANYMORE
Rangga Jones
Big Dreamer's Record
Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms
A new name in the scene, R&B singer, songwriter and producer Rangga Jones showcases his smooth vocals and sleek songcraft in Anymore, a song that scrutinises the uncertain nature of love and relationships.