Local singers Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim welcome second child

Local singers and couple Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei welcomed their second child on Sunday at Parkway East Hospital.

Tay, 36, and Sim, 38, are releasing a new reality series produced by their management company, Cross Ratio Entertainment, titled Momo, And Then?

The couple's first son, Momo, will turn three in September.

The show will chronicle the day-to-day activities of the Sim family following the birth of their second son.

The first episode was released yesterday night on the couple's Instagram and Facebook pages.

Tay's pregnancy was announced in January with the release of music video Momo I Love You, a duet by the couple. The video ended with Momo exclaiming: "There's a baby in mummy's belly."

The two musicians tied the knot in 2015 after dating for almost 10 years.

Tay, who used to be a backup singer for Mandopop star David Tao, has struck out on her own and released five full-length albums and one EP.

Her husband Sim, who was the winner of local singing competition Project Superstar 2014, has branched into business as the co-founder of gym Mast Fitness alongside former actor Vincent Ng.