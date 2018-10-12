Local singer Charlie Lim lines up new album Check-Hook and December concert

SINGAPORE - Hot off the release of his new album Check-Hook on Oct 12, homegrown singer-songwriter Charlie Lim has also announced a concert on Dec 7 at The Star Theatre.

This is both the 29-year-old's first album and headline concert in three years, following his critically acclaimed double EP, Time/Space.

Named after a boxing technique involving sidestepping an oncoming opponent and catching him with a hook, Check-Hook is his attempt to come to terms "with his artistic and personal pursuits", according to a release from his label, Universal Music Singapore.

Instead of the stripped-down neo-soul of Time/Space, the new album takes onelectronic production and a host of guest vocalists, including Weish from electronic duo .gif and up-and-coming rappers Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba.

For his December concert, Lim will be joined by the guest vocalists and the likes of singer-songwriter Vanessa Fernandez and Eugenia Yip from Riot !n Magenta on backing vocals.

Fans can expect to hear the new tracks as well as re-worked versions of his earlier songs.

Tickets priced at $58, $68 and $88 are now available via Sistic for Frank by OCBC credit or debit card customers, who have priority access to purchase tickets until 11.59pm on Oct 14, . Public sales begin on Oct 15.

The concert will be filmed, recorded and released next year as part of a live album.

Earlier this year, Lim won praise for his update of the much-loved 1987 National Day song, We Are Singapore.