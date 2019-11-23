Singapore filmmaker Yeo Siew Hua bags Best Original Screenplay at Golden Horse Awards

Local filmmaker Yeo Siew Hua won Best Original Screenplay for his film A Land Imagined at the Golden Horse Awards held at Taipei on Saturday (Nov 23).

Onstage, a visibly overwhelmed Yeo thanked his production team and his parents.

He said: "Without my production team and my actors, the screenplay is just pieces of paper."

He is the second Singaporean to win the award, after Anthony Chen won it with his debut feature film Ilo Ilo in 2013.

He told The Straits Times after his win: “I am so thrilled because I have watched the Golden Horse Awards since I was little and to receive this award is a great recognition for me and all those who have made this film possible.”

The 34 year-old Yeo won the prestigious Golden Leopard award for the film at the 71st edition of the Locarno Festival in Switzerland last August.

A Land Imagined, which follows a police investigator who tries to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a Chinese construction worker at a land reclamation site, stars Peter Yu as its protagonist.

The film was also nominated for Best Sound Effects, but did not win as the award went to Taiwanese film Nina Wu and its other nomination for Best Film Editing went to A Sun.

A Land Imagined will be up for another award later in the evening: Best Original Film Score.

Another Singapore film Wet Season has also been nominated for six awards including Best Director, Best Leading Actress and Best Narrative Feature.

The film's two supporting actors Koh Jia Ler and Yang Shibin were nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but the win went to Taiwan's Liu Kuan-ting for A Sun.

List of winners

Best Supporting Actress: Winnie Chang (The Teacher)

Best Supporting Actor: Liu Kuan-ting (A Sun)

Best Original Screenplay: Yeo Siew-hua (A Land Imagined)