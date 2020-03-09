Lizzo blasts TikTok for body shaming

NEW YORK • American singer Lizzo has accused social media app TikTok of body shaming after it deleted multiple videos of her in a bathing suit.

"TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits," she wrote in the clip on TikTok.

"But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok... we need to talk."

The clip has received over 8 million views on TikTok.

A TikTok spokesman told The Guardian that Lizzo's videos were not removed because she was wearing a bathing suit. It cited other violations, including "sexual gratification", that lead to the ban.

But after officials at TikTok spoke to Lizzo's team, the videos were reinstated.

"We love Lizzo's creativity. The videos were originally removed because of other violations, not a bathing suit," said the spokesman.

The Juice singer has worked hard to combat negative comments and attitudes on her physical appearance.

Last year, she was attacked for wearing a dress which exposed her buttocks and a thong to a National Basketball Association game.

"Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," she said in response to the attacks. "This is who I've always been... your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me."

Social media platforms have long faced accusations of unfairly censoring women's bodies, with many women's rights groups calling the decisions sexist.

THE GUARDIAN