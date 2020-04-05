Coronavirus: Living in a time of venom

We appear to be living in Biblical times, floods, famine, locusts, fire and now the plague.

Let me make a correction, not plague, which, like the mediaeval plague, the Black Death, was caused by virulent bacteria, but virus, which is the archaic of venom, and caused by a poisonous animal. No vaccine to slow the process of disease, no medicine to alleviate our pain.

Covid-19 has plunged our world of technological advance into terror. It throws us back to our instinctual beginnings, all modern progress and inequalities stripped away.

We are left with only ourselves, and whether we be high or low, rich or poor, black or white, we realise we are all fashioned from the same unvarying, unchanging human essence that was established at the beginning of time.

I was born in an air raid during World War II, and my mother always told me, you don't know what life is until you live through a war. This present time is but a shadow of that great war and its unthinkable brutalities and loss of human life on a scale never known before.

Yet, in its different way, the coronavirus will take its toll in bodies and generate its own particular residue of horror.

In its own way, it is bringing us up against the reality faced through millenniums by every being who has ever lived, of the shortness and fragility of our human life, and the starkness of what matters and what does not matter.

The rapid change, insecurity and uncertainty that each week, even each day, now brings, forces us to search for that which is certain and unchanging.

And all that is certain and unchanging is the deepest and best of what we find within our inner being, our spiritual self. We are the experiences of our lives, and we are also the witnesses of our lives.

In the midst of fear, we must trust that one part of ourselves we largely ignore when our day turns in its normal rhythm.

With the awareness that our life may suddenly hang by a thread finer than gossamer, we remember that possessions, money, fame and power are as nothing before the tide of life when it decides to darken.

Crises and catastrophes, both man-made and natural, come and go on a regular basis throughout history, mindless and inexplicable, annihilating lives both physically and emotionally.

Yet, beneath the pain of tragedy, there is always the same resurgence of human strength and goodness. The same age-old stories of human selflessness rise above each calamity. It is as if these disasters come to remind us of who we are, and why we are.

At this surreal time, when we are all up against the fear of our own mortality, the recognition of our basic oneness is growing stronger by the day.

Something unprecedented is happening across the world, in every city, in every country. Doctors and nurses and health workers risk their lives to care for the victims of the coronavirus, thousands are volunteering around the globe to help the elderly and those in need in whatever way they can.

Young people in India have self-organised on a massive scale to provide aid-packages to daily wagers, in an effort to avert a spin-off tragedy of the coronavirus that may be as great in the country as the virus itself.

In Wuhan, when public transport was shut down, volunteer drivers transported medical workers between their homes and hospitals. In South Africa, communities in Johannesburg are making survival kits for people in villages.

Hospital Hero in the United States supports healthcare workers who do not have time to eat, with meals and accommodation to rest.

In Norway, in Ireland, Latvia, Iceland, Belgrade, Prague and Bristol and almost any place you choose to name, people are volunteering to man essential services even when this puts their lives in danger. People are connecting in the understanding of our common humanity.

In such selfless joining together, we experience the fulfilment that the sharing of our humanity brings - love, community, family and the giving of our best for the betterment of others.

Friends I have not heard from in years now call to find out how I am. Everyone is remembering what it is to be human, a condition we so easily forget until terror or suffering descends upon us.

We are each shut into our individual lives, we each carry our personal sack of sorrows and joys, but that which joins us together is greater than that which divides us. We all long for the same things: peace, love, happiness.

If something good is to come out of this time of terror, it will be the recognition that human goodness is forever in the world.

It may also be, if we can hold onto the experience of coming together in this time, a renaissance of healing and cleansing in a world we have abused and maimed and almost destroyed. Something transformative that we each long for in our deepest self, is being seeded at this terrible time on a global scale.

Human beings have the ability to forget too easily, and there is always the danger when this pandemic is over that we will revert to the norms of a pre-coronavirus world. Let it not be so this time.