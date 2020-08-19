Lively posts rare selfie wearing daughters' works

LOS ANGELES •Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are fighting the coronavirus one handmade mask at a time.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to show off her daughters' handiwork on Sunday.

She shared a photograph showing her and her husband, Deadpool (2016) star Reynolds, donning face masks decorated by their young daughters.

The couple, who rarely share personal photos on social media, were leaning their heads against each other, eyes open comically wide.

Lively, 32, wrote: "We won't embarrass them at all in middle school."

She shared that her daughters had decorated the masks with a kit by The Craft Studio NYC.

She had rave reviews for the kit, writing: "This is not an ad. These kits are awesome. Also love that @craftstudionyc is owned by a mama."

Married since 2012, Lively and Reynolds, 43, have three daughters: James, five, Inez, three, and Betty, 10 months old.

Betty was recently the subject of a song on Taylor Swift's surprise eight studio album, Folklore.