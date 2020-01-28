Live-action remake for Bambi?

LOS ANGELES • Walt Disney is developing a live-action remake of the company's 1942 movie Bambi as part of its lucrative effort to reimagine classic films for new audiences.

The world's largest entertainment company hired two writers to pen a screenplay based on the story of a motherless fawn and his menagerie of friends in the forest. Disney has not committed to a production or release date.

Disney has largely had a string of hits with its remake strategy, which dates back at least to 2010's Alice In Wonderland, starring Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter and Mia Wasikowska as Alice.

The company, which dominated the box office last year, had two remakes that took in more than US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) in ticket sales worldwide each - with Aladdin in May and The Lion King in July.

More are in the works, including Mulan, a remake of the 1998 animated hit. It is due to hit theatres in March.

The remakes keep characters such as Belle and Cinderella fresh in the minds of new generations of kids and can lead to more sales of consumer products and trips to the company's theme parks.

The new Mulan, partially shot in China and featuring a largely Chinese cast, sets it up for a potentially strong performance in that country.

Not all of the remakes have been hits. Last year's Dumbo, a darker retelling of the 1941 animated classic, generated about US$353 million in worldwide box office. That is well below average for a big-budget Disney release.

Some of the films are a straightforward retelling of the original. Others, such as the Maleficent series and next year's Cruella, provide back stories of supporting characters from previous pictures.

In some cases, Disney's theme park rides even become movies, such as the upcoming Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson as a riverboat captain leading a budget tour excursion along the Amazon.

BLOOMBERG