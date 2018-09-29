Lin Ching-hsia ends marriage: Reports

HONG KONG • Six years ago, Lin Ching-hsia's marriage was rumoured to be rocky.

Reports had surfaced that her billionaire husband Michael Ying, upset that the former actress bore him only two daughters, had hooked up with a mistress who gave birth to a boy.

Now, it seems that Lin, 63, has had enough of his behaviour, opting to end their marriage after 24 years, reported Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Major Chinese dailies stated that an A-list actress revealed this turn of events at a private function, claiming that Lin was given about HK$2 billion (S$350 million) after the divorce.

Lin apparently felt it was the right time to pursue a new life since her daughters were now aged 22 and 16.

In April, she was spotted by paparazzi going on a movie date with a Caucasian man after she received the Golden Mulberry Lifetime Achievement Award at the Far East Film Festival in Italy.