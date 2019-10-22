Lin Chi-ling visits children's home built under her charity foundation

A beautiful person with a beautiful heart.

That is how the Chinese media described Taiwanese actress-model Lin Chi-ling after she wrote on Weibo of her recent visit to a children's home in China on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Lin, 44, wrote, "I have finally met the children... the time spent with you was not enough, no matter how long it was. Your lovely eyes represent hope; a sincere smile represents strength."

In the post, she encouraged the children to continue studying as she urged them to take care of their health during the cold winter. She also posted photos of her interacting with the children and dancing and playing with them.

Lin, who revealed in June she has tied the knot with Japanese boy band Exile's member Akira, is well-known for her various charity work.

The newly built children's home in Inner Mongolia, China, which she just visited, is one of the 10 homes built for disadvantaged children under the Chiling Charity Foundation, which she set up in 2011.

The Taiwanese supermodel is also known for her role as Chinese beauty Xiao Qiao in director John Woo's two-part movie Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and acting with Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura in the television serial Moon Lovers (2010).