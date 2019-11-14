Lil Nas X nabs prize at Country Music Awards, Garth Brooks named Entertainer of the Year

NASHVILLE (AFP) - Overnight sensation Lil Nas X scored a Country Music Award on Wednesday (Nov 13), a milestone for the gala that can sometimes feel like music's whitest night.

A little bit country, a little bit southern rap, the Atlanta native's infectious single Old Town Road was famously booted from Billboard's country list earlier this year - triggering accusations that the industry pigeonholed the song as hip hop purely because the novice musician is black.

The award for Musical Event of the Year was given to Lil Nas X - who this year broke a decades-old record for longest reign over the Billboard Hot 100, music's most closely watched singles chart.

He shared the honour with country veteran Billy Rae Cyrus, who lent vocals for the remix of the hit.

The award was presented off-air but Lil Nas X attended the gala sporting his signature youthful grin along with a black cowboy hat and black western jacket with gold fringe.

The 53rd annual awards show in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off by spotlighting the many women of country's pantheon, with a medley from more than a dozen female artists.

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire took over hosting duties, replacing the duo of Underwood and Brad Paisley who had been charged with sprinkling one-liners over the evening for the past 11 years.

"What do you call three women hosting the CMAs? Your lucky night," quipped Parton.

Garth Brooks won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award, besting Underwood, the only woman nominated in the top category this year.

Kacey Musgraves snagged both Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her song Rainbow.