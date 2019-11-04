Liam Gallagher wins first-ever MTV Rock Icon prize at MTV Europe Music Awards

SEVILLE (REUTERS) - Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first-ever MTV Rock Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (Nov 3), where the big winners were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean boy band BTS.

The show celebrated "Year of the Woman" with performances from acts including Dua Lipa, Halsey and Rosalia.

Gallagher closed the show with his new single Once and a sing-along rendition of Oasis anthem Wonderwall, complete with string instruments and band.

NCT 127 became the first ever K-pop group to perform on stage at the EMAs.

Some of the biggest screams on the red carpet were for a surprise guest, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

American rockers Green Day played for thousands of fans in Seville's iconic Plaza de Espana, performing their new single Father Of All and fan favourite Basket Case.