Li Ronghao gig here set for Oct 19

Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao will perform in Singapore on Oct 19, his second concert here after his first at The Max Pavilion two years ago.

The 33-year-old Mandopop star, known for his soulful singing style and reflective lyrics, is making a stop in Singapore as part of his If I Were Young World Tour. Ticketing details and the concert venue have not been announced.

The tour kicked off in Shanghai on March 16 and has made stops in Xiamen and Dalian.

Fans at the show can probably expect to hear songs such as Quarrelsome Lovers and Poverty Or Wealth from his latest album Ear (2018), as well as older numbers such as Model and Stubborn Love.

He was named Best New Singer at the prestigious Golden Melody Awards for his debut album Model (2013).

He is dating Taiwanese singer-actress Rainie Yang.

Two weeks ago, a wax statue of Li - featuring his small eyes and wearing a light pink jacket - was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Beijing. The singer said on Weibo that he felt honoured to be included in the wax museum attraction.