Lewis Capaldi to perform in first Singapore show

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, best known for 2019 breakout pop ballad Someone You Loved, will perform at Capitol Theatre on Jan 11 next year.

It will be his first time performing in Singapore.

Someone You Loved, first released as a single from his 2018 EP Breach, is among the songs which have stayed at the top of the UK Singles Charts for the longest time, having spent seven weeks at No. 1.

The song has also held steady on Singapore's Top 10 music charts since last month.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, also topped the British album charts for six weeks after it was released in May.

The 22-year-old was nominated in the Critics' Choice category at this year's Brit Awards, but lost to singer Sam Fender.

BOOK IT / LEWIS CAPALDI LIVE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road WHEN: Jan 11, 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets from $102 go on sale tomorrow at 10am for Lushington mailing-list subscribers, while public sales start on Friday at 10am. All tickets are available from www.apactix.com or by calling 3158-8588. They are also available at the box offices at Singapore Indoor Stadium and The Star Performing Arts Centre, Scotts Square's concierge desk and all SingPost outlets.

Capaldi released his debut EP, Bloom, in 2017.