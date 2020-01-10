Leonardo DiCaprio helps to rescue man who fell from ship and spent 11 hours at sea

In hit 1997 movie Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack Dawson dies after the cruise ship he is on hits an iceberg.

On New Year's Eve, the actor made sure that the same fate did not happen to a 24-year-old Frenchman who fell from a cruise ship.

DiCaprio, 45, was cruising in the Caribbean with friends, when the captain of the yacht he was on received a request for help.

According to Esquire, the actor gave the okay to lend assistance.

They managed to find the man only after a search that took many hours and which was close to being called off with daylight receding.

The man, who had willed himself not to give up by treading water for 11 hours, was later handed over to the local coast guard.

On dry land, DiCaprio is also extending a helping hand, joining Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and British singer Elton John who each donated a million dollars earlier this week to support bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

DiCaprio's environmental organisation Earth Alliance is pledging US$3 million (S$4.1 million) .

In November, the Oscar-winning actor met activist Greta Thunberg, calling the 17-year-old "a leader of our time" and revealing that the two have "made a commitment to support one another".