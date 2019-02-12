Lego movie tops box office but misses forecasts

LOS ANGELES • Movie audiences showed there is a limit to their appetite for all things Lego, with The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part falling short of forecasts in its debut weekend.

The film took in US$35 million (S$47.5 million) in the United States and Canada - good enough for first place at the box office while trailing the US$55 million projected by Box Office Pro.

The film is the fourth feature-length movie for the Warner Bros franchise, including the original Lego Movie in 2014 and others devoted to Batman and the Ninjago world of martial-arts characters, and the results over the next few weeks will be watched to determine whether more will follow.

Dan Lin, a producer of all four films, said before the weekend that he and the studio have not yet committed to a fifth movie.

The Lego Movie 2 takes some risks, he said. There is a lot more music and new characters, including Tiffany Haddish as a shape-shifting queen and Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 to present) as the space-suited General Mayhem.

The movie's mixed reception may just reflect the sluggish start to this year for the broader industry, said Mr Paul Dergarabedian, researcher Comscore's senior media analyst. "The movie marketplace has been slow and lacking momentum since the beginning of the year and this malaise, albeit temporary, is definitely impacting even the newer releases' ability to garner much excitement."

Other new releases over the weekend were What Men Want in second place, Cold Pursuit in third and The Prodigy in sixth, Comscore reported.

BLOOMBERG