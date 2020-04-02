Lee Jong-suk celebrates 10 years in show business on Instagram

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate a milestone in his career with his fans.

In his post, he voiced his concern for his fans and friends and said: "Everyone is doing well, right? I'm receiving everyone's love even today. I'm thankful."

The post drew more than one million likes, with several fans commenting that they were waiting for his show-business comeback.

The 30-year-old, who is serving mandatory military service, debuted as one of the youngest models at Seoul Fashion Week in 2005.

He went on to an acting career, with his first role in the 2010 drama series Prosecutor Princess. He made his big-screen debut in the horror film Ghost (2010).

The actor rose to popularity with roles in dramas including High Kick Season 3 (2011) and While You Were Sleeping (2017).

While pursuing his acting career, Lee graduated from Konkuk University in 2016.

The same year, Madame Tussauds unveiled a wax statue of the actor in Hong Kong, where he has an extensive fan following.

After his last drama, Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019), which also starred Lee Na-young, Lee enlisted in military service in March last year.