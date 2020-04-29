Lea Michele is expecting her first child

American actress Lea Michele is said to be expecting her first child with her husband, entrepreneur and business owner Zandy Reich.

"They've always wanted to be parents," an unnamed source told American entertainment portal People.

Michele, 33, has not posted any news about her pregnancy on social media.

The news of her pregnancy follows those of other celebrities - such as American singer Katy Perry and actor Chris Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest of action film star Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children.

Michele is best known for her leading role as Rachel Berry in American musical comedy-drama series Glee (2010 to 2015), for which she received an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe nods.

She and Reich tied the knot last year.

Michele previously dated her Glee co-star, Canadian actor Cory Monteith, until he died of a drug and alcohol overdose in 2013 at age 31.