Laughs, tears, joy, beauty in Pose

It is rare to see open casting calls - auditions where anyone can walk in and try out - for major film or television roles.

But creator Ryan Murphy did things differently for his acclaimed drama series Pose, a groundbreaking dance musical celebrating transgender, gay and gender non-conforming characters.

It is set in New York's underground "ball culture" scene in the 1980s, where people compete for prizes by dancing, walking and posing to music, and form communities called "houses" to support one another.

The show, which has received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor (Billy Porter, see below), held a unique six-month nationwide casting process where "anyone who wanted to try out could try out", says Murphy, who also co-wrote and directed some episodes.

"It was a really beautiful experience," says the 53-year-old. "It was, in many ways, the easiest cast I've ever put together because the talent pool was so vast and untapped."

Some actors landed their roles "from the first word that came out of their mouths". This included series leads and transgender performers M.J. Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore.

And "people who didn't get roles in the pilot were just so beautiful and talented and wanting to work so badly that we wrote roles for them", Murphy reveals. "And we kept doing that as the season progressed."

We wanted to tackle issues that are still taxing the community, but we also wanted to show the joy and the beauty and the escape that ballroom (culture) was. That tone - of facing hardship and yet persevering - is the theme of the show. POSE CREATOR RYAN MURPHY

Pose ended up making history by casting more than 50 LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning) characters, including five trans performers, in series-regular roles - a record for a scripted American series.

Debuting on FX Networks in the United States last year, the first season is now available on Netflix, where Murphy - the prolific writer-producer behind hit shows such as Glee (2009 to 2015) and American Horror Story (2011 to present) - has scored another first.

Last year, he signed a deal with the streaming giant said to be worth as much as US$300 million (S$408 million), the biggest producer contract in TV history.

And he recently revealed that he has 10 green-lit titles in the pipeline for Netflix, comprising four TV shows, three films and three documentaries.

Pose remains one of his more personal projects though.

Speaking to the press in Los Angeles, Murphy says he and the other writers - including transgender activist Janet Mock - drew on their own experiences of the LGBTQ community in the 1980s, including the prejudice and heartbreak of the HIV/Aids epidemic it faced at the time.

"It was a very emotional writers' room, where we talked about our lives and those of our friends and people we've lost along the way.

"Always a lot of laughs and a lot of tears, and that tone, miraculously, made it into the show," says Murphy, who is married to photographer David Miller, 53, and has two sons aged five and four.

"We wanted to tackle issues that are still taxing the community, but we also wanted to show the joy and the beauty and the escape that ballroom (culture) was. That tone - of facing hardship and yet persevering - is the theme of the show."

Murphy and his collaborators also weighed in on recent controversies over the casting of cisgender actors in transgender roles - for instance, Jeffrey Tambor in the series Transparent (2014 to present).

Mock, 36, who is also a producer and director on Pose - which is now airing its second season in the US and has been renewed for a third - thinks such casting is unfair.

"There are certain people who can tell all kinds of stories and others who don't have access to even get in those rooms," she says.

"Our show is proof of how trans people can play trans people and you don't need a star name to tell a story that is powerful, impactful and deeply affirming.

"If cis people can play trans people and they're given those jobs, then it should happen vice versa."

And there is no one better to tell the story of what the community faced in the 1980s.

"The show is a homage to a lot of the issues that our community was grappling with back then - HIV/ Aids, poverty, over-policing, sex work," says Mock.

"It's also a celebration of how these people, having to hop over these hurdles, were able to find a semblance of love and community.

"Today, LGBTQ people are still navigating hostile environments. So viewers love it because it's a love letter, affirmation and celebration of our resilience."