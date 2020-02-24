Late Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas leaves US$50 million fortune to charity foundation, none to son Michael

The late Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has left the bulk of his fortune to charity but none to his son, actor Michael Douglas.

On Sunday, The Mirror reported that US$50 million (S$70million) of the senior Douglas' US$61 million fortune will be donated to charity.

The sum will be distributed through the Douglas Foundation, which was established by Douglas and his wife, Anne Buydens, in 1964. Among the beneficiaries are St Lawrence University, which sponsors a scholarship for minority and underprivileged students, Culver City's Kirk Douglas Theatre, a dilapidated movie theatre which was restored as a live performance venue, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

A three-time Academy Award nominee and a recipient of an Oscar for lifetime achievement, Douglas died on Feb 5 at the age of 103.

None of his fortune was left to his son Michael, whose net worth is estimated to be roughly US$300 million. It is not clear if the late actor's remaining fortune is going to his other children.

Michael is one of Kirk Douglas' two sons from his first marriage, with actress Diane Douglas, along with Joel Douglas.

With second wife Anne Buydens, Kirk Douglas had another two children, Peter and Eric. But Eric, who was also an actor, died in 2004 at the age of 46 from accidental drug overdose.