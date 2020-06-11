Late Beyond singer's birthday remembered

HONG KONG • Beyond frontman Wong Ka Kui (above) died 27 years ago, but his former bandmates - drummer Yip Sai Wing and guitarist Paul Wong - have not forgotten his birthday.

Yesterday, Yip, 56, and Paul Wong, 56, posted their birthday wishes for him on Weibo. They have been doing so on social media almost every year.

The fourth member of the band - bassist Steve Wong, 55 - is Wong Ka Kui's younger brother.

The singer died at the age of 31 in 1993 after he fell off a 3m-high platform while filming a television game show in Japan.

The surviving members continued as a trio for six years before splitting and going solo in 1999. They disbanded in 2005, reportedly due to discord among the members.

The Cantopop band, formed in 1983, were known for songs such as Glorious Years and Grand Earth.