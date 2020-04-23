Lady Gaga's new album to feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Blackpink and Sir Elton John

American singer-actress Lady Gaga's upcoming album will boast of a mix of star-studded collaborations.

On Wednesday (April 22), the lead actress of critically acclaimed musical drama film A Star Is Born (2018) unveiled the tracklist for her new album Chromatica.

The 16-track album features collaborations with A-listers such as pop star Ariana Grande, Sir Elton John and Korean girl group Blackpink. Grande is on the fourth track Rain on Me, while John is in Sour Candy and Blackpink in Sine From Above.

Grande, 26, had earlier dropped hints about the collaboration in a birthday dedication to Gaga, who turned 34 in March this year. "Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!" Grande wrote in a now-deleted post.

Chromatica's release was originally slated for April but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to be out later in the year. One of the album's singles, Stupid Love, was released two months ago in February.

"Sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about," Gaga told radio DJ Zane Lowe.

Gaga recently organised the virtual concert series, One World: Together at Home, with Global Citizen, to support the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The concert, which featured big names like Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, raised nearly $182 million for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.