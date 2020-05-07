Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica to be released on May 29, features Blackpink, Ariana Grande

SINGAPORE - American pop superstar Lady Gaga's much anticipated sixth album Chromatica finally has a release date: May 29.

Gaga made the announcement on Wednesday (May 6) via her social media platforms, writing that "the journey continues".

The track list already boasts A-list collaborators, including a duet titled Rain On Me with fellow American pop star Ariana Grande, Sour Candy with South Korean girl group Blackpink, and Sine From Above with British pop legend Elton John.

The 16-track album also marks Gaga's return to pop music after several years of venturing into other genres like jazz on 2014's Cheek to Cheek with American jazz stalwart Tony Bennett, and rock on 2016's Joanne.

She also pursued an acting career, starring in 2018's A Star Is Born, and taking home an Oscar for the song Shallow.

After releasing the track and music video for Stupid Love in February, the album was initially set to drop on April 10, but faced delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few weeks before Chromatica's original launch date however, Gaga announced that she would postpone it.

In a statement to her fans, she wrote: "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic."

Most recently, she took on the role of curator for Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home virtual benefit concert last month, to help support worldwide Covid-19 relief efforts. She also performed at the event, alongside other greats like Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Canadian singer Celine Dion.