Lady Gaga to launch Las Vegas residency

NEW YORK • Pop star Lady Gaga (above) on Tuesday announced a residency in Las Vegas, with twin shows to display her two sides - extravagant and glitzy, and stripped back and jazzy.

At 32, she is unusually young and culturally prominent to launch a residency in Sin City, generally the preserve of older artists, who either want to set up elaborate productions away from the rigours of the road or cash in on the nostalgia of tourists.

Lady Gaga said her shows would begin on Dec 28 at the newly rebranded Park MGM, a giant complex on the Las Vegas Strip that was initially built as the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in the style of the Mediterranean gambling hub.

The synth-pop star, once known for her eye-popping attire and ultraextroverted sexuality, plans two shows, with one, titled Lady Gaga Enigma, promising more of her theatrics. "We're creating a show unlike anything I've done. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us," she said in a statement.

"The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

The other show, Lady Gaga Jazz And Piano, will see her singing minimalist versions of her songs as well as pop standards.

Lady Gaga refashioned her career four years ago, when she teamed up with classic crooner Tony Bennett, who is six decades her senior. She similarly adopted a more mature sound on her latest album, Joanne (2016), which veered into country music with lyrics about family ties.

She announced that she will perform her Enigma shows till November next year, with only a handful of the stripped-back concerts.

