Lady Gaga to fund 162 projects to help students

HOUSTON • In El Paso, Texas, there are books for third-grade students, many of whom have none at home.

Students with disabilities in Dayton, Ohio, will get bouncy chairs to help calm them for learning.

Science kits will go to fifth graders in Gilroy, California.

These are just three of a series of initiatives that Lady Gaga has pledged to fund in these communities, the latest American cities to endure mass shootings, when students go back to school this week.

"I want to channel my confusion, frustration and fury into hope," the singer said on Facebook, where she announced the donation from her Born This Way Foundation in partnership with non-profit group DonorsChoose.

Lady Gaga pledged to "fully fund" 162 school projects though the total donation was not disclosed.

She urged her Facebook followers to seek any mental-health help they might need to recover.

She said classroom donations would give teachers "the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life".

Among the projects that Lady Gaga chose to support is a US$462 (S$640) one at Whitaker Elementary School in El Paso.

"I am a third-grade teacher in an impoverished elementary school," Ms Rebeca Blanco-Grijalva said in her appeal for her classroom library on behalf of students who have no books at home.

"My students are inquisitive, voracious readers who are craving to discover the newest adventure in their favourite book series."

