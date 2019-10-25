Lady Gaga struggled with depression as a kid

LOS ANGELES • Lady Gaga has been an outspoken celebrity advocate for mental health, inspiring fans with her journey from bullied child to award-winning global superstar.

But at the start of her battle with anxiety and depression, the now 33-year-old was just a regular kid who needed her mum.

"As a parent, I wasn't prepared to really address this," said the singer's mother, Ms Cynthia Germanotta, on CBS This Morning.

"She went through a lot of difficult times - humiliated, taunted, isolated. She went from a very happy and aspirational young girl to somebody who started to question her self-worth."

Wednesday's Stop The Stigma event marked the first time the show featured a live studio audience and a variety of special guests who have been affected in some way by mental illness.

In 2012, Lady Gaga and her mother co-founded the Born This Way Foundation, which empowers young people to practise mental and emotional wellness.

Ms Germanotta, 65, now provides others with tools and advice to help their loved ones who are suffering as the Shallow singer once did.

"It can also cause feelings of guilt, of helplessness, not knowing how to help my daughter," Ms Germanotta said. "One of the most difficult things for me as a parent was understanding what is normal and what is not normal.

"The most important thing that they can do is really listen and understand. What I learnt from our daughter is to listen and validate her feelings."

DPA