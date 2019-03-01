Lady Gaga says intimate performance of song Shallow with Bradley Cooper was just 'acting'

NEW YORK (WP) - No, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are not running off into the sunset together. The singer, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (Feb 27), doused talk that they were a couple after their intimate performance of Shallow in Feb 24's Oscars ceremony got tongues wagging.

Gaga said she and her A Star Is Born co-star were just acting while singing the love tune.

"And yes, people saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, Shallow. The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story."

Gaga and Cooper had "worked so hard" on the performance, practising throughout the week leading up to the Oscars ceremony.

"My favourite thing about the whole experience was I was just so excited for people - not only at home - but also our peers in the room to see him sing live and know that he sang every take in this movie live, every single time.

"I mean, all of it. There was no lip-syncing."

And even though she was on stage with him, Gaga recalled having a similar reaction to Cooper's singing as many folk watching on TV screens.

"When we started and he starts singing: 'Tell me something, girl', the whole audience started cheering and I was like: 'Yes, Bradley! Yes, they love it, keep going.'"