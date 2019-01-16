Lady Gaga leaves awards to be with dying horse

NEW YORK • Lady Gaga was not in a mood to celebrate after she shared the Best Actress accolade with Glenn Close in the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.

Instead of going to a party, the A Star Is Born (2018) star posted that she had to rush to see her dying horse.

"It saddens me to say that after the show, I learnt that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye.

"She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared."

Arabella, a name that Gaga said means "yield and prayer", was given to her by the Interscope music label in 2015, reported Billboard.

"She will forever be a part of me," Lady Gaga wrote. "I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end and the gates of heaven to open for you."