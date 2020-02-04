Lady Gaga confirms new romance on social media

Lady Gaga has a new man in her life - entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter made her relationship with Mr Polansky official when she posted a photo of them together on Instagram on Monday (Feb 3).

It was captioned: "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

The singer spent last weekend in Miami, where she performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert last Saturday. She was also spotted with Mr Polansky at the Super Bowl on Sunday, where they were seen dancing along to Colombian singer Shakira's performance of Waka Waka during the half-time show.

Lady Gaga headlined the Super Bowl half-time show in 2017.

The Bad Romance singer was first linked to Mr Polansky on New Year's Eve, when they were seen kissing at a party in Las Vegas.

Lady Gaga, who starred in the movie A Star Is Born (2018) with actor-director Bradley Cooper, broke off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino in February last year.

She then dated audio engineer Dan Horton before she hinted on Instagram last October that they had broken up.