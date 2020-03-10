Lack of online interaction sparks talk that Taiwanese star Show Lo has broken up with his girlfriend

Has Show Lo broken up with his girlfriend Grace Chow?

Lo, the Taiwanese pop star who is well-known for hosting the variety show 100% Entertainment (1997 to present) and for songs such as Dance Gate, has dated Chow, a Chinese Internet celebrity who is nicknamed "Little Angelababy", for more than seven years.

They had previously posted on social media photos of them together and there was even talk that they were getting married soon.

However, sharp-eyed fans noticed that the couple have had no interactions online in more than a month, sparking speculation that they have broken up.

According to Taiwanese media, Lo, 40, and Chow, 31, have neither liked nor commented on each other's social media posts since Jan 21.

In the past, Lo would usually like or comment on Chow's posts, while she would sometimes tag him in her posts. They would also sometimes banter with each other on social media.

Lo is known to be close to his mother Lin Hsiang-lan and has posted several photos of them together.

Chow would usually like such posts, even once addressing Madam Lin as "mum" in a repost in 2017, leading to speculation that Lo and Chow had tied the knot. Chow has also posted photos of her with Madam Lin on Instagram.

The online celebrity did not update her Instagram in February and her first post on March 1 made no mention of Lo. Her subsequent posts in March did not tag the singer-actor and neither did he like or comment on her posts.

However, the two are still following each other on Instagram.

Lo's manager declined to comment on the status of the relationship when he was approached by the media.