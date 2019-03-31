Kylie Jenner says she did not slash prices to punish Jordyn Woods over alleged betrayal

NEW YORK - Did Kylie Jenner make Jordyn Woods pay the price for an alleged tryst with the boyfriend of Jenner's step-sister Khloe Kardashian?

According to People magazine, eager-eyed shoppers found that the price of a lip kit - inspired by Woods and sold on Jenner's beauty portal - had been slashed by half shortly after news of the one-night stand broke.

But Jenner, 21, told The New York Times that she did not make that price-cut decision.

"That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn't actually put it on sale."

Woods, 21, was her best friend before the scandal broke.

After Jenner pursued the matter with her staff, the product is now back to its original price of US$27 (S$37).

But Woods should not be encouraged by this U-turn and think that she can make up with Jenner.

Sources said the beauty maven is laying the foundation to go out more and develop new friendships.