Kylie Jenner mocked for trying to trademark 'rise and shine'

NEW YORK • Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 39, recently backed down from a bid to copyright the use of "Kimono" for her range of shapewear after a public backlash over cultural appropriation.

Now, another celebrity - her sister, beauty maven Kylie Jenner, 22 - is getting a dressing down from netizens over her application for a trademark for the common phrase "rise and shine" to hawk merchandise.

Jenner was motivated to do so after her video morphed into a massive TikTok meme.

She posted on Oct 11 the video on YouTube that includes a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices.

In the video, she wakes up her daughter, Stormi Webster, from a nap and the beauty mogul sings the phrase "rise and shine".

After the mum moment drew close to 12 million views, she launched two "rise and shine" hoodies on her personal shop at US$65 (S$89) each, both of which sold out almost immediately.

Her bid to trademark the phrase has generated sarcastic comments, from "I just trademarked Good Morning" to "stop trying to profit off of literally everything, you have enough money".

In March, Forbes magazine named Jenner as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, estimating her worth at US$1 billion.

Jenner, who recently posted a photo with Kardashian to mark the latter's birthday on Oct 21, was also involved in another trademark row back in 2015, when she attempted to trademark the name Kylie.

The application was turned down in 2017 after Australian singer Kylie Minogue, 51 - who had already sold clothes, furniture and fragrances under the name Kylie - opposed it.