Kurt Cobain's guitar sold for record $8m

LOS ANGELES • The guitar that grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain played during his legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance was sold last Saturday for a record US$6 million (S$8.38 million), the auction house said.

The retro acoustic-electric 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain strummed for Nirvana's career-defining performance in New York - just five months before his suicide at age 27 - was sold after a bidding war to Mr Peter Freedman, founder of RODE Microphones, Julien's Auctions said.

At US$6.01 million after fees and commission, the instrument was the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction, among other records. The starting estimate was US$1 million.

Mr Freedman said he plans to display the guitar on a worldwide tour, with proceeds going to benefit performing arts.

"When I heard that this iconic guitar was up for auction, I immediately knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure it and use it as a vehicle to spotlight the struggles that those in the performing arts are facing and have always faced," he was quoted as saying.

The guitar was sold with its case, which Cobain had decorated with a flier from punk rock band Poison Idea's 1990 album Feel The Darkness. Until now, the most expensive guitar in history was a Fender Stratocaster, dubbed "Black Strat", used by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour.

It was sold by the musician for nearly US$4 million during a charity sale in June last year.

Nirvana's acoustic performance during the taping for the popular MTV Unplugged series on Nov 18, 1993, became what is considered one of history's greatest live albums.

It included renditions of Nirvana's hits About A Girl (1989) and Come As You Are (1992), along with covers including David Bowie's The Man Who Sold the World (1970).

In October last year, Cobain's cigarette-singed cardigan worn during the "Unplugged" performance sold for US$334,000.

