Kurt Cobain's guitar expected to fetch $1.4m in auction

LOS ANGELES • Kurt Cobain's cardigan sold for a record US$334,000 (S$474,000) last year.

Now the acoustic guitar the punk rocker played for Nirvana's MTV Unplugged session, just five months before his death, is expected to fetch around US$1 million (S$1.4 million) at auction next month.

Julien's Auctions said on Monday the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar that Cobain played on the 1993 live taping is up for sale. The guitar comes in a battered case, whose storage compartment contains a small suede bag in which the musician is said to have stashed the heroin he was addicted to in his final years.

The Nirvana frontman recorded the Unplugged session in November 1993. He was found dead, at age 27, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Seattle home in April 1994.

Julien's chief executive Darren Julien said the guitar "has earned its rightful place in history as the instrument played by one of rock's most influential musicians and icons in one of the greatest and most memorable live performances of all time".

The album MTV Unplugged In New York featured acoustic versions of tracks like About A Girl, All Apologies and a cover version of the late David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World. It was released after Cobain's death, topped the Billboard charts and won a Grammy.

The olive green cardigan worn by Cobain for the session sold for US$334,000 at auction in October last year in what Julien's said was a world record for a cardigan.

The US$1 million expected for the guitar is just a starting estimate, Julien's said. The world record for a guitar was set in June last year when Pink Floyd musician David Gilmour's black Fender Stratocaster sold for US$3.9 million at auction in New York.

Other Cobain items to be put up for the June 19 and 20 auction in Beverly Hills include a Fender Stratocaster guitar he used on Nirvana's 1994 In Utero tour (estimated at US$60,000 to US$80,000), a metallic silver lame shirt worn in the 1993 music video for Heart-Shaped Box (US$10,000 to US$20,000) and the typed set list he used for the MTV session (US$4,000 to US$6,000).

All the items come from various people who worked with Cobain or were associated with his family, Julien's said.

Cobain's acoustic guitar will be placed on public display at the Hard Rock Cafe in London's Piccadilly Circus from Friday and at Julien's Auctions gallery in Beverly Hills from June 15 to 19.

REUTERS