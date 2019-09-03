Ku Hye-sun, mired in divorce dispute, to suspend show business career for studies

It has been a draining time for Ku Hye-sun in recent weeks, with the Korean actress embroiled in a bitter divorce dispute with actor Ahn Jae-hyun.

Seeking calm, it is no surprise that Ku, 34, has announced that she is stepping out of show business.

A representative told media outlet Yonhap that she will suspend her acting career to study at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul.

On Sunday (Sept 1), Ku, who revealed the launch of her essay collection I Am Your Pet, also said on Instagram: "I am here to give my last goodbye to you.

"I am grateful for the enormous attention and love you gave to me and that I could achieve my dream."

Her representative also said that the actress will fight to protect her marriage even though she reportedly stated in August that she would not contest the divorce, as long as the split-up arrangements were fair to her.

The couple, who met on the set of drama series Blood, started dating in 2015 and married the following year.

While Ahn, 32, has been dropped by sponsors in the wake of the break-up news, Ku has drawn sympathy, with fans lapping up her recent art exhibition and romance novel Tears Are Shaped Like Hearts, which also features stories about her marriage.

But some netizens are upset that Ku is not willing to grant Ahn's wish to go separate ways, perceiving that she is intent to see him "destroyed" with her determination to prolong the saga.