Ku Hye-sun, hit with a divorce, is a hit with her art exhibition, romance novel

Actress Ku Hye-sun has received love from fans amid her current bitter divorce dispute with actor-husband Ahn Jae-hyun.

While commercial sponsors have dumped Ahn, 32, the public washing of dirty laundry has not affected Ku, 34.

Her recent art exhibition was a draw, with Ku donating the money to an animal charity.

"The A World Without You, Loneliness For Me. Ku Hye-sun Invitational Exhibition at the Jinsan Gallery has successfully come to an end," she posted.

"I'll deliver the 20 million won (S$22,935) proceeds so an organisation for pets can use it," she added, with her post accompanied by a photo with her dog.

Now, her book has soared to the top of an online chart linked to a bookstore.

Her book Tears Are Shaped Like Hearts is about a woman named Soju whose quirky charm attracts a man called Sang Shik.

The book created a lot of buzz when it was rolled out, with news that Ku had weaved in some of her real-life dating experiences.

"It contains things like falling asleep on the steps in front of my boyfriend's house. It also has stories about my marriage as well as previous dating stories that are not about Ahn Jae-hyun," she said.

"I'm most thankful because I don't think there would be any other husband who would be so calm about their wife releasing a love novel after marriage. I think he could've been really unhappy about it."

That remark came on July 10.

On Aug 18, the actress wrote that her marriage had lost its spark and that her husband wanted a divorce.

Ku, who got married in 2016, will not stand in his way but wants the divorce settlement to be fair to her.