Korean stars Park Min-young, Kim Jae-wook and more expected at StarHub Night Of Stars 2019

SINGAPORE - More than 20 celebrities are expected to attend the upcoming StarHub Night Of Stars 2019. The full artist line-up was announced on Friday (Nov 1).

They include actors such as Ali Lee, Kenneth Ma and Natalie Tong from Hong Kong; James Wen and Tien Hsin from Taiwan; Kim Jae-wook, Park Min-young and Sung Hoon from South Korea; as well as Xu Kai from China.

Also attending are singers such as Fred Cheng and Ekin Cheng from Hong Kong, Yoga Lin from Taiwan, Singapore's Joanna Dong, K-pop boy group AB6IX, as well as presenters Dennis Nieh, Kate Pang and Lulu Huang from Taiwan. Veteran actresses Fung Bo Bo and Nancy Sit from Hong Kong will also be present.

The event, which is in its second edition, is slated to take place on Nov 24 at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

From 4.30pm, fans can catch their favourite celebrities dressed to the nines gracing the green carpet and interacting with them at the Digital Light Canvas at Marina Bay Sands. The awards ceremony will follow at 7pm.

A total of 19 awards will be presented across a variety of categories - such as acting, singing and production.

Interested parties can win tickets to the awards show by taking part in various contests on StarHub's Facebook page.

StarHub customers can also catch the premiere of the event on Hub E City (StarHub TV Channel 111 and 825) at 7pm on Dec 8. The show will also be available on the StarHub Go streaming app, under the Go Local reel, and is free for all in Singapore from Dec 8.

In the lead-up to the awards show, stars Moses Chan, Ali Lee and Derek Chang will be greeting fans at Causeway Point on Nov 3. The first 20 StarHub Asian Entertainment Pass or Qiang Dang Yu Le Pack subscribers to present their StarHub Entertainment bill at the StarHub booth located at the mall's level one atrium at 3.30pm will get an exclusive photo opportunity with the stars.