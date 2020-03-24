Korean singer Moon Hyuna is pregnant

SEOUL • Moon Hyuna, a former singer with Korean girl group 9Muses, has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant.

"I have two hearts in me. I'm gonna be a Mother!!" the 33-year-old wrote on Sunday.

She posted a video showing an ultrasound of her baby moving and the sound of its heartbeat.

The video also gave fans hints about details of the pregnancy.

At the end of the video, Moon had put the words "Let's meet in June" and added a baby boy emoji, suggesting the baby's gender and due date.

The hashtags in Moon's caption also suggest that her baby would be named Bandi and that she is 27 weeks pregnant.

The video has been viewed more than 16,000 times.

Former 9Muses group mate Son Sung-ah even commented: "Let's meet healthy."

Moon first joined 9Muses in 2010 as a replacement for Jaekyung, a member who decided to leave the nine-member group. Moon left 9Muses in 2016 when her contract with the group's label Star Empire Entertainment was expiring.

She married her long-time boyfriend, an unnamed businessman, in 2017.

Moon is a solo artist with South Korean entertainment agency Daynite Records and has released songs such as Stress Free and Cricket Song.