Korean girl group Twice singer Tzuyu returns to Korea after mandatory 14-day quarantine

Korean girl group singer Tzuyu has reunited with her Twice sisters in Korea after serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Taiwan.

She was spotted at the Incheon International Airport on Wednesday (March 18), covered from head to toe to avoid contamination. Her face was almost entirely shielded by a white mushroom cap and a large face mask.

However, she seemed to be in good spirits as she waved to photographers and even made cute hearts with her fingers before stepping into her car.

Despite guidelines to stay home as much as possible, many photographers still came out to capture her arrival. A statement from Twice's record label, JYP Entertainment said: "Tzuyu is healthy, and she will be resuming her schedules very soon."

Her quarantine comes after the Korean girl group cancelled their performances in Seoul, which were originally scheduled for March 7 and 8. Tzuyu, who is Taiwanese, had then returned to Taiwan, and was quarantined starting from March 3.

Twice posted an apology for cancelling the shows on Instagram on March 7, in a post which showed the group holding up a photograph of Tzuyu while she was in Taiwan. "We're so so sorry and we feel terrible," the post said.

Fans were understanding, and many left supportive comments on the post telling the group to stay safe.

Tzuyu, 20, is the youngest of the nine members of Twice and officially debuted as a member in 2015. According to American analytics company Gallup Korea's annual music survey, she was the third most popular idol among South Koreans in 2016.