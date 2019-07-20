Kore-eda's film to open Venice festival

ROME • The Truth, the hotly awaited new film by award-winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, will kick off the 2019 Venice Film Festival, organisers announced on Thursday.

Starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke, the film tells the tale of a French cinema star whose decision to publish her memoirs prompts a mother-daughter reunion, which turns fiery.

"Truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed," the festival said of the film, which will screen on the first day of the 76th Venice International Film Festival, which runs from Aug 28 to Sept 7.

Kore-eda said in a statement: "It is with great joy that I have learnt that my new film, The Truth, has been selected to open the Official Competition of the Venice Film Festival. I am extremely honoured. We shot the movie in 10 weeks last fall in Paris. The cast is prestigious, but the film itself recounts a small family story that takes place primarily inside a house. I have tried to make my characters live within this small universe, with their lies, pride, regrets, sadness, joy and reconciliation. I truly hope you will like this film."

He won the top prize at Cannes last year with Shoplifters (2018), about a group of Tokyo misfits and crooks who form a kind of alternative family, called a "modern-day Oliver Twist".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE