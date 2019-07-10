King of opera still going strong at 78

PARIS • When Mr Peter Gelb took over New York's legendary Metropolitan Opera in 2006, one of his jobs as general manager was to organise a farewell for Placido Domingo.

But 13 years later, the Spanish tenor is still "the king of opera", headlining France's oldest musical festival in Orange over the weekend.

"Since it was unimaginable that he could possibly be singing for much longer after an unmatched Met career that was soon to span four decades of starring roles," said Mr Gelb, "one of the responsibilities I was preparing for was Placido's farewell."

But though many singers' voices wither by the time they hit their 40s, the 78-year-old has managed to keep performing at the top level.

"Instead of retiring, Placido apparently discovered his own fountain of youth, reinventing himself as a baritone," Mr Gelb said.

The singer, who was one of the Three Tenors alongside Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras, set a new record in May by singing his 151st role. A month earlier, he celebrated his 4,000th performance in a career that stretches over 60 years.

But even for a man half his age, Domingo's schedule is punishing.

This month alone, he will also sing the title role in Simon Boccanegra in Baden-Baden, Germany, then star in Verdi's Giovanna d'Arco (Joan Of Arc) in Madrid, before moving on to Prague for Operalia, the international opera competition he founded in 1993. He will finish the month in Verona, Italy, singing La Traviata.

"We recently planned performances for him through the 2021/22 season," said Mr Gelb. "But that doesn't stop him from pressing for even more roles in the future."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE