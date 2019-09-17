Kimberley Chen's manager defends bikini photo

Kimberley Chen's manager has defended a picture of the 25-year-old singer walking her dogs in a beige bikini.

In an e-mail response to The Straits Times, Ms Angela Tang said: "Actually Kimberley is Australian. If these photos were published in Australia, there would be hardly any criticism."

Chen is an Australian based in Taiwan as a singer.

She posted photos of herself on both Facebook and Instagram last Monday walking her dogs at what seems to be a train station in a bikini, with the caption: "Even on your worst day, love you in the worst way."

The shots caused a stir as some netizens criticised her attire as inappropriate, saying the colour of her bikini made her appear nude, while others praised her figure.

In response, the singer posted three more pictures of the occasion last Friday, with the Chinese caption, "Happy mid-autumn festival".

Ms Tang also pointed out that Chen was a child star, model and then a teenage singer. "When she came to Taiwan at 15, (her previous label) Sony wanted to keep her (image) as a cute young girl. After 10 years and three albums, she would need to break out of her 'cute' image to change to a grown-up lady.

"Just like child stars such as Miley Cyrus, who had to change her Disney star image to a grown-up performer, Kimberley has to let the world know that she has grown into a mature performer."

The singer of hit songs like Love You (2012), which recently crossed 100 million views on YouTube, Chen is now managed by Sharp Music.